NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards says the shocking 827 new cases reported Thursday don't show a sudden rise in COVID-19 in Louisiana, but instead are the result of more testing facilities coming online.

Of the cases reported today, 218 are new while 609 of them are previously unreported cases, according to Gov. Edwards.

Some of the cases reported today go as far back as March, according to the Governor.

The sudden report of older cases is the result of more testing facilities joining the Louisiana Dept. of Health's network, according to the LDH. These labs previously have not reported and are now reporting all their historic lab results electronically.

Latest Numbers:

2,351 deaths (+36)

Cases reported 33,489 (+827)

1,193 patients in hospitals (-1)

140 patients on ventilators (-7)

22,608 presumed recoveries (reported weekly)

247,588 tests performed (+9,684)

Unemployment numbers reported Thursday show more than 40,000 people filed new claims in Louisiana last week as the coronavirus fight continues to pound the state's economy.

For the comparable week last year, the figure was around 2,000. As of last week, more than 325,000 qualified for unemployment benefits in the state, compared to 13,400 for the comparable week last year.

The state begins easing some of the business restrictions that have caused widespread unemployment on Friday. But the effects will be limited.

Many businesses will be limited to 25% capacity and strict social distancing guidelines will be in place.

