NEW ORLEANS — At least 2,281 people have been killed by the coronavirus in Louisiana as of May 12, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The latest data on COVID-19 in the state shows a slight uptick in hospitalizations, the first in just over a week. However, ventilator usage is down to just 146 patients across the state, the lowest total since March 24, when less than 100 patients required ventilation.

Latest Numbers:

2,281 deaths (+39)

32,050 total cases (+235)

1,320 patients in hospitals (+10)

146 patients on ventilators (-11)

22,608 presumed recoveries (updated weekly)

228,012 test performed (+7,182)

Gov. John Bel Edwards is loosening restrictions on churches, restaurants, salons and gyms, beginning this weekend. The Democratic governor announced Monday that he's moving the state away from a “stay-at-home” position he enacted in late March.

The new regulations take effect Friday, May 15, and are largely in line with the first phase of reopening as envisioned under the White House guidelines provided to states. Businesses newly allowed to open will be limited to one-quarter of their previous capacity, and employees working around customers will have to wear masks.

Restaurants will be able to reopen inside seating and table service, but at the 25% capacity level. Tattoo parlors, spas, amusement parks and children's museums will remain closed.

