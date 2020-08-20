LIVE @ 2:30PM: Louisiana coronavirus update from Gov. Edwards

You may see a shot of the New Orleans skyline before the Governor's press conference begins.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards will update the public on Louisiana's response to the coronavirus today at 2:30 p.m.

The average number of new confirmed cases per day has fallen by more than 50% over the past 14 days.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also has significantly declined. But elementary and secondary schools started opening this month, and move-in days have begun at Louisiana’s universities.

Gov. Edwards is urging Louisiana's college students to take precautions against the coronavirus outbreak as they return to campus.

He's worried the schools could undercut recent progress Louisiana has made in battling the pandemic.