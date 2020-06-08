LIVE @ 2:30PM: Gov. Edwards update on COVID-19

You may see a skyline shot of New Orleans before the Governor's press conference begins.

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards will host a press conference outlingin the latest information on Louisiana's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CST.

Earlier today, a Baton Rouge judge upheld the governor's state-wide mask mandate, ruling Gov. John Bel Edwards didn't exceed his authority when he issued the restrictions.

Four Jefferson Parish residents asked Judge Janice Clark to declare Louisiana's mask mandate null and void. Their lawsuit argued Edwards' order requiring masks, banning indoor gatherings above 50 people and closing bars was unconstitutional.

They argued the governor had overstepped his authority.

However, Judge Janice Clark ruled to uphold the mask mandate and bar restrictions, rejecting their argument