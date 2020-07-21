2:30 PM: Louisiana Coronavirus Update from Gov. John Bel Edwards

Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m. from the Louisiana State Capitol just days before an extension of Phase 2 reopening is set to expire.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the state's coronavirus pandemic response.

The news conference will be live-streamed on WWLTV.com and WWL-TV's Facebook page.

On June 25, Edwards ordered an 28-day extension to Phase 2 of reopening amid what he described as a "steady uptick" in new positive cases.

Since that time, new cases and hospitalizations have surged. Louisiana has reported an additional 41,477 new cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled as of Monday, July 21.

Another 411 people have died since June 25, bringing the total number of people in Louisiana killed by the disease to 3,462.

