2:30 PM: Louisiana Coronavirus Update from Gov. John Bel Edwards

Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks Monday, May 11, 2020, at his media briefing on the state's COVID-19 response at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La., announcing that his stay-at-home directive will end with the Phase 1 reopening of the state on Friday, May 15. Dr. Alex Billioux, M.D., right, assistant secretary of health for the La. Dept. of Health's Office of Public Health, looks on. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the state's coronavirus pandemic response.

Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m. from the Louisiana State Capitol just days before an extension of Phase 2 reopening is set to expire.

The news conference will be live-streamed on WWLTV.com and WWL-TV's Facebook page. 

On June 25, Edwards ordered an 28-day extension to Phase 2 of reopening amid what he described as a "steady uptick" in new positive cases.

Since that time, new cases and hospitalizations have surged. Louisiana has reported an additional 41,477 new cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled as of Monday, July 21. 

Another 411 people have died since June 25, bringing the total number of people in Louisiana killed by the disease to 3,462.

