More than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana; More than 10% of people test positive

NEW ORLEANS — The percent of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Louisiana crossed the 10% threshold for the first time since early May, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

On Friday, July 3, the LDH reported 1,728 new cases of the coronavirus out of 16,768 people tested. That means 10.3% of people tested were positive for the disease.

The World Health Organization set 10% positive testing results as the watermark for if the coronavirus outbreak is contained.

Over the past two weeks, 7.3% of people tested in Louisiana were positive for the virus on average.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana hospitals rose by 12 and the number of patients on ventilators rose by two. Hospitalizations have continued to rise since June 25, but are far from the 2,134 patient peak hit on April 14.

LDH officials also announced they would not be reporting daily numbers on Saturday, July 4, for the holiday.

Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Friday, July 3 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

Cases: 63,289 (+1,728)

Deaths: 3,170 (+23)

Patients in hospitals: 852 (+12)

Patients on ventilators: 93 (+2)

Recoveries: 42,225 (Updated on Mondays)

Total tests performed:784,142 (+16,768)

