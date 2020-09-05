NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health released new coronavirus number Saturday, showing that the number of patients in the hospital and the number of those patients on ventilators remained the same as Friday, with no changes.

The LDH reported 40 new deaths, 562 new cases and 9,853 new tests performed since Friday.

The week has been a good one for Louisiana's coronavirus outlook, with Friday bringing the second-largest improvement in hospital capacity since April 18.

Hospitalizations peaked in Louisiana on April 13.

There are now 31,417 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, 2194 deaths, 1,359 people in the hospital for the virus and 185 patients on ventilators.

202,304 tests have been performed, meaning about 4% of Louisiana's population has been tested.

Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards gave more details about how the state would use contact tracing to determine people who may have been in contact with the virus and have them self-quarantine as the state begins to reopen later in May.

Edwards said he would announce Monday whether he would allow his statewide stay at home order to expire on May 15 or extend it again.

Republican state lawmakers have been putting pressure on the Democratic governor to allow businesses to reopen, and the governor's remarks Friday indicated the daily coronavirus trends in the state were leaning towards a gradual reopening starting on May 16.

Dr. Alex Billioux, the Assistant Secretary of Health for the Louisiana Department of Public Health, said that aggressive contact tracing is crucial to allowing the state to reopen safely.

Billioux said that contact tracers would be asking someone who tested positive to give them a list of people they have come in contact with and where they have been.

The city of New Orleans is planning to help the contact tracers by requiring businesses to keep records of who shops at their stores.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said earlier this week businesses, when they reopen after her administration's stay at home order expires on May 16, will need to keep a list of every person who enters the store.

Cantrell said this process, along with wearing masks when going out and other changes, was "part of the new normal."

Latest Numbers:

2,194 deaths (+40)

31,417 total cases (+562)

1,359 patients in hospitals (+0)

185 patients on ventilators (185)

64 of 64 parishes reporting cases

20,316 presumed recoveries* Number not updated since May 2

212,157 tests performed (+9,853)

