NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

1,328 deaths (+32)

24,523 total cases (+595)

1,794 patients in hospitals (+46)

332 patients on ventilators (-16)

64 of 64 parishes reporting cases

141,561 tests completed

Key Updates:

The first steps to easing coronavirus restrictions in Louisiana have begun, with the state planning to restart elective medical procedures next week and some governments lifting their curfews.

State leaders are urging residents to "stay the course" in social distancing, with Governor John Bel Edwards reminding citizens that "...under no circumstances will this fall look like last fall.”

Louisiana has reported the first inmate COVID-19 related death in prison. He was 69 years old and had been serving life in prison at Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Residents and small businesses alike continue to wait for federal aid as the president and congress reportedly near a deal on another relief package worth $500 billion.

Large gatherings still off the table as Louisiana looks past initial coronavirus outbreak

Whether it’s going to a Saints game or a festival, fall in New Orleans is a special time, but on Monday it became even more apparent that these types of large gatherings will be different or simply cancelled this year because of the coronavirus, according to comments made by both Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“There are some things we are going to have to do differently in order to make sure we are not unnecessarily spreading the virus,” said Edwards when asked about the future of large gatherings in an afternoon press conference. “Under no circumstances will this fall look like last fall.”

Fearful of the further spread of COVID-19, Edwards said relaxing social distancing guidelines to allow large gatherings could put added demands on the state’s already overwhelmed healthcare system. In addition, the lack of a vaccine and therapeutic care has created even more challenges in Louisiana, a state with more than 1,300 deaths.

IRS sends stimulus check to St. John man who died in 2018

A St. John the Baptist Parish man is one of a growing list of Americans who received CARES Act stimulus payments after their death.

Hewitt Robert died September 29, 2018, yet the US Treasury deposited $1,200 into his checking account last week, according to his daughter Loretta Webre.

The US Treasury has not said how many payments have been made to date. The agency has been quoted as saying 80 million Americans would get checks their checks this month.

“When I looked the other day for my stimulus, I noticed his account had more than I remembered having. And when I checked, his stimulus was there and mine wasn't,” Webre said.

Elective medical procedures will resume in Louisiana next week, Governor announces

Elective medical procedures that are time sensitive will resume in Louisiana next week.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Monday, April 20, that elective medical procedures that meet that criteria will be allowed to resume on April 27.

This allows doctors to perform treatments or surgeries to help patients avoid further harm from underlying conditions or diseases and for time sensitive conditions.

That covers surgeries that are time sensitive and that help patients that could be put a greater risk if their condition is not addressed.

“Anything that might make their condition worse by waiting longer is what we’re trying to lift right now,” Dr. Jimmy Guidry, the director of Louisiana’s Department of Health said. “Any medical condition that gets worse with time. Our hope is to get people in for their medical care and we can deal with the things that may be worse than dealing with corona.”

As St. Tammany preps to reopen, residents asked to 'stay the course' for 10 days

Northshore residents are being asked to “stay the course” for the next 10 days as the St. Tammany Parish government prepares to reopen the parish for business.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper said Monday that a new council will begin creating a reopening strategy for the parish when Louisiana’s stay-at-home order expires on April 30.

“We are looking ahead to prepare to move forward with the health and economic recovery in our Parish. We have worked hard as a community to slow the spread of COVID-19. As we plan to gradually re-open, I want to remind everyone that we need to stay the course over the next ten days,” Cooper said. “We each have the choice to either detract from our progress or to contribute to our recovery. Let’s all choose to move toward recovery, so our plan can be implemented.”

Cooper said the new St. Tammany Economic Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Council will work with local hospitals and businesses to create a two-phase strategy to reopen the parish while considering the health and safety of residents.

Louisiana prisoner with COVID-19 dies; reopen debate flares

A 69-year-old prisoner at the Louisiana State Penitentiary is the first state prisoner known to have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, state corrections officials announced Monday.

Corrections officials did not identify the prisoner, who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. They said he had an underlying health condition and had been hospitalized since April 15 before dying on Saturday.

Last week, the corrections department said an employee at the prison died with the disease. The coronavirus death toll in Louisiana was 1,328 as of midday Monday.

Louisiana has started the process for temporarily furloughing up to 1,200 inmates, in a bid to decrease the virus’s potential spread in the close confines of prison facilities.

'Careless customers' are the biggest threat to grocery store workers, union president says

If you’ve been to a grocery store lately, you know social distancing is a challenge. In the New Orleans area, some supermarket workers have been infected with the coronavirus.

Stores are taking precautions to protect their employees such as installing plexiglass barriers, limiting the number of people allowed in at a single time and putting markers on the floor designed to promote social distancing.

Most also have gloves and sanitizers available as you enter the store.

But, according to Marc Perrone, President of the United Food and Commercial Workers' union, "careless customers" are "probably the biggest threat" to workers right now.

The union said 85% of its grocery workers reported that customers are not practicing social distancing in stores.

Report: Arrest warrant issued for Louisiana pastor Tony Spell

The Louisiana pastor who notoriously defied Louisiana's "Stay at Home" order has a warrant out for his arrest.

According to our partners at WBRZ, the Central Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Tony Spell.

Spell, leader of the Life Tabernacle Church, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault related to an incident that happened Sunday according to the report.

WBRZ cites police records saying Spell was driving a bus and backed it up onto the should of the road, almost hitting a protester. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Sean Payton donates plasma for COVID-19 treatments

It’s not a game plan Saints head coach Sean Payton created, but he’s certainly happy to be a team player.

“Until there’s a vaccine for it, this allows us to do something we think can help,” said Payton.

Taken from a medical playbook, Monday afternoon Payton, who recently recovered from COVID-19, rolled up his sleeve to donate plasma, in hopes it can help others currently battling the virus.

“They asked about the schedule. We’re two days, three days away from the draft and they had a time slot this afternoon,” said Payton.

Like Payton, who says he feels great, plasma donors must be symptom-free for at least a couple of weeks before donating.

Archdiocese furloughs staff due to financial problems caused by coronavirus

The financial problems caused by the coronavirus and social distancing implemented to combat it have hit nearly everyone, even the church.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans has furloughed staff due to financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond made the announcement in a letter sent to staff on Friday, April 17.

“Unfortunately, a major challenge of the pandemic is that of finances,” the letter reads. “At this time, with revenue sources seriously impacted, we have made the very painful decisions to enact partial and full furloughs among our staff. These are not decisions that have been made lightly but with a spirit of good stewardship of the resources we have to continue ministry.”

Aymond said that he hopes to bring back as much staff as possible after the pandemic has ended.

JP business leader says Cantrell set back economic recovery by weeks, months

Jefferson Chamber President Todd Murphy sharply criticized New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a letter he sent late last week.

He wrote it after Cantrell said she doesn’t support any festivals happening in New Orleans the rest of this year as the fight to flatten the curve continues.

“My recommendation is absolutely no large events such as French Quarter Fest or Jazz Fest -- even Essence Festival -- as it relates to the year of 2020, that the focus should shift to 2021,” Cantrell said April 14.

“This surprise announcement … likely set back our recovery in several critical sectors by weeks if not months,” Murphy wrote.

“She came out and canceled -- basically canceled -- the economy for New Orleans for the rest of the year,” Murphy said Monday.

He said he wants the mayor to have a more open dialogue with other parishes and agencies in the metro New Orleans area before making statements like that.

Slidell ends mandatory curfew, news about businesses coming soon

Slidell's mandatory curfew has been lifted, police said Monday, more than two weeks after the city restricted nighttime activity to keep first responders safe from the coronavirus.

The Slidell Police Department posted about the end of curfew on Facebook, advising residents to continue adhering to the governor's stay at home order, which is set to expire April 30.

"Please continue to use common sense, practice social distancing, wear face masks if you have to go out in public, and wash your hands," officials said in the post.

The curfew was announced because "significant amounts of police-related issues during the late evening and early morning hours," were exposing officers to a large number of people, increasing their risk of contracting COVID-19, according to an April 3 Facebook post from the Slidell Police Department.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

