NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

310 deaths

9,150 total cases

1,639 patients hospitalized

507 in need of ventilators

61 of 64 parishes reporting cases

51,086 tests completed

Key Updates:

Louisiana remains one of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus in the country, registering more than 300 deaths and 9,100 cases of the disease after what the governor warned would be a "huge spike" of roughly 40% in new cases yesterday.

Governor John Bel Edwards says the state is working to better track tests that have been lagging behind for nearly two weeks for some commercial labs, causing a significant problem for health officials in understanding the spread, and eventual peak, of the pandemic in Louisiana.

Edwards' Stay-at-Home order, first mandated on March 22, has officially been extended until April 30 to curb the spread of the virus.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced in Louisiana on March 9 in New Orleans, 25 days ago.

Read yesterday's live blog here

40 JPSO deputies tested positive for COVID-19

About 40 Jefferson Parish Sheriff Office deputies have tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Joe Lopinto said during a press conference Thursday.

JPSO deputies include civil employees who work behind the scenes, not just armed law enforcement officers, Lopinto said.

"Right now, we're OK on operations," Lopinto said during a Thursday press conference. "We still have enough personnel handling calls-to-service."

The sheriff thanked law enforcement officers, dispatchers, emergency medical services workers and others for continuing to serve the Jefferson Parish community, emphasizing that residents can keep them safe by staying indoors.

Read more

Hospital established fund to support nurse killed by COVID-19's family

New Orleans East Hospital has established a fund to help the family of a nurse killed by the coronavirus.

According to hospital officials, an Employee Wellness Fund was established in loving memory off Larrice Anderson, who passed away on March 31 due to complications from the coronavirus.

Anderson worked in the Intensive Care Unit, caring for the sickest patients.

Read more

Legendary New Orleans high school football coach Wayne Reese Sr. dead at 74 from coronavirus

Longtime New Orleans coaching legend Wayne Reese Sr. died Thursday from the novel coronavirus.

He had been hospitalized and on a ventilator since last week.

He is one of Louisiana’s greatest high school football coaches. Most recently, at McDonogh 35, but you may remember back in 1992 when he was coaching a running back by the name of Marshall Faulk at George Washington Carver High School.

Coach Reese was respected on and off the field, but his greatest achievement may have been the family he helped raise.

Read more

Grand Isle checkpoint turns non-residents away

In a place known for its waterways and fishing, leaders in Grand Isle are reeling in who is allowed on the island.

“Our number one priority is to protect our citizens of Grand Isle,” said Police Chief Laine Landry.

Thursday, that protection was a 24-hour checkpoint. Grand Isle was the first area in Southeast Louisiana to implement such a measure to try and stop the spread of coronavirus. Only folks who call Grand Isle home and those with camps are allowed through.

Chief Landry said with a population of about a thousand people, most of them elderly, this community is at risk.

“If this virus gets into our elderly community that lives here this could be devastating,” said Landry.

Read more

Tools

MORE: Drive-thru coronavirus test locations in Southeast Louisiana

MORE: Louisiana Coronavirus Outbreak Interactive Map

MORE: COVID-19 Timeline: See how fast things have changed in Louisiana

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

