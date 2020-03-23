NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

34 deaths

1,172 total cases

5,948 tests conducted

Key Updates:

There was a huge jump in COVID-19 cases across Louisiana, with 14 new deaths reported from Sunday afternoon to Monday. There are now 34 people dead and 1,172 total confirmed cases in the state, as total tests (both commercial and state-conducted) have increased significantly to 6,000.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a statewide "Stay at Home" order, further restricting rules around businesses and gatherings in hopes of curbing the spread of the new coronavirus through social distancing. The order, like the rule already in place in New Orleans, goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

Parish leaders from around Southeast Louisiana gathered on Sunday to urge residents to abide by the 'Stay at Home' order and do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. They also encouraged people to stop clearing grocery aisles to hoard supplies.

Massive jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases, tests

There was staggering 70% increase in total COVID-19 deaths reported in the state, jumping from 20 on Sunday to 34 on Monday afternoon, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Total cases also jumped from 837 Sunday to 1,172 in the same span, a 40% increase.

This comes as commercial COVID-19 tests pour into the system and state tests also increase. On Sunday, there were about 3,500 tests on record. This jumped by almost 2,500 on Monday to nearly 6,000, a more than 70% increase.

41 of 64 parishes now have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

There are now 567 cases and 20 deaths in New Orleans, 252 cases and five deaths in Jefferson Parish and 43 cases and one death in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Parishes with reported deaths

Orleans - 567 case(s) | 20 death(s)

Jefferson - 252 case(s) | 5 death(s)

East Baton Rouge - 43 case(s) | 1 death(s)

Ascension - 26 case(s) | 1 death(s)

Ouachita - 9 case(s) | 1 death(s)

Rapides - 8 case(s) | 1 death(s

St. James - 8 case(s) | 1 death(s)

West Baton Rouge - 4 case(s) | 1 death(s)

Webster - 3 case(s) | 1 death(s)

Washington - 2 case(s) | 1 death(s

Catahoula - 1 case(s) | 1 death(s)

Orleans Parish accounts for nearly half of the state's cases. There are also 47 cases in St. Tammany Parish, but no reported deaths as of Monday afternoon.

People age 40-49 are still the most infected group in the state, but those 70 and older have accounted for 19 of the 34 total deaths.

59% of confirmed cases in the state are women.

New Orleans Archbishop says he has coronavirus

New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond - who served mass as recently as yesterday (Sunday) has told his fellow priests that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Archbishop said in his note to fellow priests that he had not been feeling well lately and took the test, which came back positive.

Archbishop Aymond, who is 70 years old, served mass at an empty St. Louis Cathedral Sunday, saying that God's mission must not stop, even during the coronavirus.

Delgado College gives respirators, masks to hospitals fighting coronavirus

One college is doing its part to answer the growing calls for medical supplies needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

Delgado Community College plans to loan four ventilators and donate more than 500 N-95 masks and other crucial medical tools to hospitals around the New Orleans area.

Besides the medical-grade masks, which are needed for doctors, nurses and surgeons to properly protect themselves from disease, the ventilators should come as a huge addition in intensive care units (ICUs), where COVID-19 patients are being treated for respiratory failure.

La. Governor issues 'Stay at Home' order: What that means for you

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide "Stay at Home" order, set to go into effect on Monday, March 23, at 5 p.m.

The shelter in place order closes more businesses and enforces a stricter form of "social distancing," asking people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

New Orleans has already been under a similar order issued by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The order is set to expire on April 13 unless it is extended.

Essential activity includes: accessing healthcare, getting essential supplies for your home and going to an essential job like at the hospital or grocery store.

NOPD launches special team to investigate illegal gatherings; businesses could lose permits

The New Orleans Police Department organized a special team of police officers to investigate illegal gatherings, and businesses found in violation of emergency measures taken by City Hall to slow down the coronavirus could lose their license to do business in New Orleans.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing: What you need to know before you go

Drive-through testing in Jefferson and Orleans parishes is now open to the public, after initially being limited to medical workers and first responders.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting tested at one of the sites.

Testing is available to anyone over the age of 18 showing symptoms of COVID-19. Patients will be tested if they: Have a fever or previously had a fever and now have a cough and shortness of breath

Only 250 tests will be done at each site daily. Tests will be administered on a first-come-first-served basis every day.

What you need to know about COVID-19:

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

