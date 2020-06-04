NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

477 deaths

13,010 total cases

1,803 patients hospitalized

561 in need of ventilators

61 of 64 parishes reporting cases

60,325 tests completed

Key Updates:

There are now nearly 500 people dead and 1,800 hospitalized across Louisiana since the first reported case of COVID-19 in New Orleans 28 days ago, on March 9.

Governor John Bel Edwards now warns the state is projected to run out of ventilators by Thursday and ICU beds by Friday. The state has received around 550 ventilators from the national stockpile and private vendors.

The Convention Center opens as a field hospital today with a 1,000-bed capacity for COVID-19 patients who are not in intensive care. Another facility is being set up across the street to house another 250 patients.

Nationwide, health officials are warning of a week of devastation similar to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, with several hard hit areas (including New Orleans) potentially reaching their first peak of deaths simultaneously.



Convention Center field hospital begins taking COVID-19 patients

The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has been transformed into a field hospital, and beginning Monday, COVID-19 patients who are well enough to leave hospitals but not well enough to go home will be treated there.

"You gotta see it to believe it," Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. "To be able to do this in such a professional way in a way that will isolate patients and keep them safe as they are brought here...it's pretty incredible."

Outside of the convention center, a second facility — not yet ready— is intended to treat up to 250 patients. That facility will treat people who likely have COVID-19 but haven't got test results back yet.

It's important that those two types of patients are kept apart.

"If someone with a negative test would come in here — it's all patients with positive tests, so we would worry that they would be infectious if they weren't actually positive," Medical Operations Manager Dr. Meghan Maslanka said.

Louisiana will get 200 new ventilators from federal stockpile, still less than 10% of what's needed

Louisiana will get 200 more ventilators from the federal government's emergency stockpile, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday as the state's health department reported another 2,200 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The 200 ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile were promised by Vice President Mike Pence, Edwards said in a statement.

Saturday, Louisiana had 12,496 confirmed cases of coronavirus. At least 409 people have died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness associated with the newest virus strain.

Louisiana has already gathered 553 ventilators: 150 from the national stockpile, 400 from private vendors and three from the Louisiana National Guard.

But the state needs more.

State health officials have estimated that the state needs 12,000 ventilators for the continued torrent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Even with the promise of additional ventilators, the state will have less than 10% of that goal.

Check points at Louisiana-Texas border open

Checkpoints to screen vehicles have been set up on all roads entering Texas from Louisiana as of Sunday, April 5, according to Louisiana State Police.

These checkpoints are designed to prevent people from the state of Louisiana from spreading the coronavirus in Texas.

According to the executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, “Every person who enters the State of Texas through roadways from Louisiana … shall be subject to mandatory self-quarantine…”

The order does not apply to people traveling for military service, emergency response, healthcare workers coming to assist in the state or other critical functions.

Lousiana doctors try to treat COVID-19 with plasma donations from recovered patients

People who have recovered from COVID-19 may be able to help those who are seriously ill.

Doctors through LSU Health Shreveport are testing out plasma therapy to give one patient a fighting chance at survival.

David Langston and Kevin Calhoun have both recovered from COVID-19. They tested positive, recovered, and now test negative. That qualifies them for donating their plasma.

Langston was one of the first positive cases in Louisiana.

He received his positive test result March 11. He is now fully recovered and feeling great, especially since he may be the saving grace for someone else.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

