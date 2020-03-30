NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

151 deaths

3,540 total cases

1,127 patients hospitalized

380 in need of ventilators

59 of 64 parishes reporting cases

Key Updates:

21 days ago today, an Orleans Parish resident was the first person in the state to test positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. Since then, more than 150 people have died, hundreds have been hospitalized and thousands have tested positive for the virus.

Monday will be a crucial day in tracking the coronavirus' spread in Louisiana, specifically in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish, after the numbers had an optimistic slow down Sunday.

Governor John Bel Edwards says this is the critical week in which the New Orleans' area hospital system is projected to be overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 patients in need of treatment. 1,000 beds for non-critical patients are being set up at the Convention Center in an attempt to help.

Nationally, after saying the country's social distancing rules could be lifted by Easter weekend, President Donald Trump instead extended restrictions until at least April 30.

Now 20 virus 'clusters' in Louisiana senior facilities

The state has reported nine more "clusters," of the virus at nursing homes and other senior living facilities. The additional clusters reported Sunday nearly doubled the previous total, bringing Louisiana to 20 confirmed clusters.

The state defines a cluster as multiple confirmed coronavirus cases that appear to be linked together.

At least 11 people have died and more than 40 have contracted coronavirus at the first cluster to be reported: Lambeth House.

First federal inmate dies of coronavirus in Louisiana prison

Health experts say prisons and jails are considered a potential epicenter for America’s coronavirus pandemic.

They are little cities hidden behind tall fences where many people share cells, sit elbow-to-elbow at dining areas and are herded through halls to the yard or prison industry jobs.

The Bureau of Prisons said Saturday the first federal inmate had died of coronavirus. Officials said Patrick Jones had been housed at FCI Oakdale I, a prison in Louisiana and had “long-term, pre-existing medical conditions."

Morial Convention Center receiving 1,000 beds to house COVID-19 patients

As hospitals continue to take in COVID-19 patients, Gov. John Bel Edwards has a plan to ease some of the strain.

An emergency field hospital is being constructed inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Sunday, the governor joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell to take a look inside this afternoon.

Within the week, the convention center will open to take in COVID-19 patients if hospitals need relief.

"We believe this is going to function really well," Governor Edwards said.

1,000 beds are being added to the convention center with the capacity to add more if needed. It's under construction now and will include individual rooms and nursing stations.

3 New Orleans area senior living facilities have 'almost no PPE,' hospitals return senior patients

The Notre Dame Health System, which includes three senior living facilities in the New Orleans area, has been struggling to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections because of a lack of access to personal protective gear, administrators said Saturday.

Chateau de Notre Dame, the Our Lady of Wisdom Health Care Center, and Wynhoven Health Care Center have not been able to get more personal protective equipment (PPE).

Chateau de Notre Dame was named as a coronavirus "cluster" by the Louisiana Department of Health, meaning they found multiple related cases of coronavirus in the facility.

"The PPE equipment is not available at any price," President and CEO of the Notre Dame Health System Wayne Plaisance said.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

