NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

185 deaths

4,025 total cases

1,158 patients hospitalized

385 in need of ventilators

59 of 64 parishes reporting cases

34,033 tests completed

Key Updates:

It's been 22 days since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Louisiana, and 185 people have died, more than 1,100 have been hospitalized and thousands have become sick in that time.

Governor John Bel Edwards is extending the state's Stay At Home order, which originally would have ended in early April, to be in line with the federal guidelines of keeping schools and businesses closed until April 30.

There are now more than 800,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus around the world. In the U.S., there are now more than 3,000 people dead from the disease.

Governor Edwards plans to extend closure of schools, prohibition on large gatherings until April 30

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said that he expects to extend his proclamation that halts any large gatherings and that closed all public schools through April 30.

Edwards made the announcement during his Monday update of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, saying that he was keeping in line with what President Trump recommended Sunday.

The president said Sunday that he was requesting a shut down on non-essential gatherings and workplaces be extended until April 30.

Edwards said that he knows the new proclamation would put schools in a tough spot, leaving just a few weeks in the academic year – if the order ends at that time.

Organizer of 100-person second line arrested

The man accused of organizing a second line that brought more than 100 people together was arrested Monday by police for organizing a public gathering in defiance of the city's stay at home mandate.

NOPD officers arrested Cecil Spencer around 4:15 Monday after issuing a warrant for him Sunday. It's unclear based on booking records what he was charged with.

According to the NOPD, officers responded Saturday to a report of a large gathering at the location. When they arrived they found a band playing and about 100 people at the location.

SNAP benefits to increase for more than 200,000 Louisiana households

More than 200,000 households will get more money from their SNAP benefits in March and April to help them get through the coronavirus crisis.

The Louisiana Dept. of Child and Family services announced Monday that every household not receiving the maximum amount of benefits will now receive the full amount. This affects roughly 63% of SNAP recipients. Those already receiving the maximum amount will not see any change in their benefits.

The additional benefits for March will be deposited on Tuesday, March 31. Households will receive their usual benefits for April on the usual date, then receive their additional benefits on April 17.

New Orleans faces 'catastrophic' $100 million deficit

Mayor LaToya Cantrell painted a dire picture of the city's financial situation during an interview on WBOK Radio Monday, saying the lack of income from taxes could cut $100 million from the city's operating budget.

"We are anticipating a budget deficit upwards of $100 million for 2020," she said.

If the city really does stand to lose $100 million this year, coronavirus will have gouged out about 14% out of the city's budget, forcing cuts to programs across the board to keep the lights on at city hall.

Louisiana received about $1.8 billion from the $2.2 trillion economic relief bill passed by Congress Friday, but it's unclear how much of that, if any, is set aside to prop up local governments.

Tulane students collecting PPE, supplies for healthcare workers

Tulane School of Medicine’s student-run community clinics are rallying to support healthcare workers on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis.

Students built a regional donation hub to collect personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

So far, they’ve collected 2,760 N95s, 6,830 face masks, 2,500 boxes of gloves and 4,941 gowns/coveralls and the donations are continuing to come in.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

