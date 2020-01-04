NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

239 deaths

5,237 total cases

1,355 patients hospitalized

438 in need of ventilators

60 of 64 parishes reporting cases

38,967 tests completed

Key Updates:

It's been 23 days since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Louisiana. After a brief slow down in numbers, we saw the highest jump in deaths and cases yesterday: 54 new dead and 1,212 new cases.

The first of the month is here, and many struggling from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic are paying their bills this week. There is some relief from local, state and federal resources.

There are improved tests and more medical resources on the way to the state, as different communities around Southeast Louisiana are being hit by the deadly respiratory disease.

What you need to know about paying bills in Louisiana

It's the first of the month, and many people worry they won't have the funds to make their rent and mortgage payments due to lost jobs and income as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

There is some relief for bills due under Louisiana's Stay-at-home order.

In New Orleans, the city's Department of Housing and Community Development says evictions are not allowed in Orleans Parish until at least May.

In the entire state of Louisiana, evicting a tenant is illegal until at least April 13, because courts are closed to non-emergency action until then.

Zulu rocked by coronavirus deaths, members self-quarantine

The weeks since Mardi Gras day have been devastating for Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club. Several members have tested positive for coronavirus, and five have died.

Elroy James, the president of the club, said the virus is dealing a deadly blow to the organization's members.

"We have, in this month alone, we have experienced the loss of roughly five of our brothers," he said.

James says the Zulu organization knows of at least three members who died from complications caused by coronavirus, and two more members who have died were waiting for their test results because they likely had it too.

St. John Parish reels from rapid coronavirus spread

In his 32 years as coroner for St. John the Baptist Parish, Dr. Christy Montegut says he's never seen anything like the grip coronavirus has on his community.

"Never, this is historic," said Montegut. "We’re having trouble keeping up, but we had probably 14, 15 cases since last Thursday.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, St. John the Baptist Parish, with a 2010 census population of almost 46,000 people and no hospital, has the third highest COVID-19 death rate in the state. The latest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health show 104 cases with 12 deaths.

Montegut says because of a lag in reporting, the number of those who died is closer to 20.

Louisiana's coronavirus numbers rise sharply, dashing hopes of an early curve

The coronavirus numbers here in New Orleans and across Louisiana are staggering.

They point to a rapidly ascending trajectory in terms of new cases and deaths from the virus.

“I think it’s a reminder to us that we’re still on the up-slope, unfortunately,” epidemiologist Susan Hassig, from the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine said. “It’s very concerning.”

Tuesday, Louisiana saw its deadliest day of the coronavirus outbreak.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

