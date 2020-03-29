NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

137 deaths (+18)

3,315 total cases (+569)

927 patients hospitalized (+154)

336 in need of ventilators (+66) )

56 of 64 parishes reporting cases

Key Updates:

It's been two and a half weeks since Louisiana's first recorded case of COVID-19. In that time, 137 people have died, 3,315 are known to be infected with the coronavirus and the state's life (from schools to businesses to events) has been forced to a halt in order to slow the spread.

The community in Louisiana, where New Orleans' coronavirus death rate currently leads the entire world, is facing the rising tide of unemployment yet continues to find ways to help, from producing medical supplies to donating food, funds and time to fight the pandemic.

Nationally, Congress has passed the $2.2 trillion rescue package, which is now being rushed to President Donald Trump's desk to sign. It comes as the U.S. surpasses China and Italy to have the most recorded coronavirus cases in the world.

New Orleans asking for masks, other equipment donations

The City of New Orleans launched a drive to collect personal protective equipment for first responders on Saturday, a social media post by the New Orleans Health Department said.

The PPE is needed to protect first responders from the coronavirus as they continue to do their job.

New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Collin Arnold said the supplies were running low, and new orders haven't been delivered.

Saturday was the largest single-day spike in cases so far

New numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health Saturday show the state's highest single-day increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, as officials continue warning about the looming danger of overwhelming the healthcare system.

Across the state, 569 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, bringing Louisiana to 3,315. The majority of those cases are from Orleans Parish, where the outbreak was first reported and has been the most deadly.

But for the first time since coronavirus was discovered in Louisiana, Orleans Parish's number of positive cases (1,298) was below 40% of the state total Saturday. Health officials in 56 of Louisiana's 64 parishes have confirmed the virus has been found there, but Gov. John Bel Edward warned Friday in a press conference that coronavirus was present – even if undetected – in every part of the state.

Louisiana has 11 coronavirus clusters

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the St. Joseph living facility in Harahan as the state's 11th coronavirus cluster Saturday.

Including St. Joseph, three additional clusters were identified Saturday.

The information about clusters was released around the same time as the state reported its highest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began on March 9, LDH has identified these nursing homes, independent living facilities or assisted living facilities as places where multiple cases of coronavirus that appear to be connected have been confirmed.

JBE: Louisiana's curve continues to grow

In a press conference Friday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said that the recent spike in reported coronavirus deaths confirmed that the state hasn't reached the top of the curve for the spread of coronavirus.

The governor said Louisiana is expected to get $1.8 billion in federal funding from the $2.2 trillion economic relief bill passed by the House Friday.

But despite that, he said the situation is still dire in Louisiana.

The state needs thousands of ventilators for COVID-19 patients, and has only received 100. While another 100 ventilators are expected next week, it won't be nearly enough, Edwards said.

"We would run out of ventilators sometime around April 2 or 3," he said.

What you need to know about COVID-19:

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

