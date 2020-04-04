NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

370 deaths (+60)

10,297 total cases (+1,147)

1,707 patients hospitalized (+68)

535 in need of ventilators (+28)

61 of 64 parishes reporting cases

53,645 tests completed (+2,559)

Key Updates:

Louisiana remains one of the states hardest hit by the new coronavirus in the country, registering 370 deaths and 10,300 cases of the disease after what the governor warned would be a "huge spike" of roughly 40% earlier in the week.

Governor John Bel Edwards says the state is working to better track tests that have been lagging behind for nearly two weeks for some commercial labs, causing a significant problem for health officials in understanding the spread, and eventual peak, of the pandemic in Louisiana.

Edwards' Stay-at-Home order, first mandated on March 22, has officially been extended until April 30 to curb the spread of the virus.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced in Louisiana on March 9 in New Orleans, 25 days ago.

Read yesterday's liveblog here.

Slidell sets nightly curfew 'until further notice'

Slidell city leaders issued a mandatory curfew that will begin Friday night and will be in effect until further notice. The curfew begins at 11 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said that there has been significant police activity during the late evening and early morning hours which could potentially expose officers to COVID-19. Fandal asked residents who are not conducting essential business or going to work to stay home.

"I am ready more than anyone to get my life back to normal. But we can't until we flatten this damn curve," Fandal said.

Coronavirus cases reported at 61 Louisiana nursing homes

Health officials say that cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in 61 of Louisiana’s 436 nursing homes as of Friday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, a total of 261 patients within nursing homes have reported having COVID-19. Another 60 nursing home patients have died from the disease since the outbreak began on March 9.

224 of the 370 deceased from COVID-19 in Louisiana have been 70 years of age or older. The most infected age by caseload is 50-59, which account for more than 1/5 of all confirmed cases in the state.

Read more

60 more Louisianans dead from coronavirus Friday

There are now 370 people dead in the state from COVID-19 and 1,707 hospitalized. Of those being treated, 535 are in need of a ventilator to stave off the deadly respiratory symptoms of the new disease.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 60 new deaths Friday, Louisiana's highest single-day loss to date, 35 of which came out of the Orleans/Jefferson Parish metro area.

There are now 10,297 confirmed cases out of 53,645 tests recorded by the LDH, although Gov. Edwards has said his administration is now more focused on the hospitalization and death rates in the state given continued problems with test reporting.

Still, of the 1,147 new cases processed Friday, 645 came from the metro area.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

