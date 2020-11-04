NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

755 deaths (+53)

19,253 total cases (+970)

2,054 patients in hospitals (+40)

479 in need of ventilators (+6)

63 of 64 parishes reporting cases

92,280 tests completed (+5,361)

Key Updates:

There are more than 2,000 Louisianians in the hospital battling COVID-19 and more than 750 have died from the virus across the state. The epicenter remains the New Orleans area.

The number of available ventilators in Louisiana has improved for three days in a row, and Governor John Bel Edwards says the state is no longer in imminent danger of running out of the life-saving machines.

Gov. Edwards says it's likely Lousiana schools, which have been closed since March 16, will remain closed for the rest of the school year

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city is now facing a $150 million deficit fighting the coronavirus and the Sewerage and Water Board is critically low on funds due to lack of revenue.

COVID-19 numbers continue to point to a plateau

The rate of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ventilator usage has remained flat for the fourth day in a row, according to the latest data released by the Louisiana Department of Health Friday.

53 more patients lost their lives to the virus, a staggering number, but a 7% increase in total deaths --in line with the daily number of losses this week. The key is that the number has not continued to climb daily. There are now 755 dead in the state.

While hospitalizations decreased for the first time in the pandemic on Wednesday, they increased slightly on Thursday and have increased again on Friday, by 40, making it more likely that Wednesday was unfortunately a blip in the numbers, not a trend. There are now 2,054 patients in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.

The number of ventilators available went in the wrong direction Friday as well, after improving the past three days. However, only six more people need ventilators from yesterday, which is still the slowest growing stat by far.

Edwards significantly reduced the number of ventilators he was asking for this week based on these numbers. There are now 479 people in need of ventilators across the state.

Cases by parish (SE Louisiana):

Orleans: 5,242 cases, 225 deaths

Jefferson: 4,678 cases, 165 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 1,088 cases, 39 deaths

St. John: 507 cases, 37 deaths

St. Tammany: 825 cases, 27 death

St. Charles: 376 cases, 23 deaths

Lafourche: 426 cases, 13 deaths

Terrebonne: 233 cases, 13 deaths

Tangipahoa: 305 cases, 13 deaths

St. Bernard 343 cases, 10 deaths

St. James: 194 cases, 9 death

Plaquemines: 130 cases, 8 deaths

Washington: 136 cases, 7 death

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

