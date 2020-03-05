NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

1,950 deaths

29,140 total cases

1,545 patients in hospitals

208 patients on ventilators

64 of 64 parishes reporting cases

17,303 presumed recoveries

167,757 tests performed

Key Updates:

As part of COVID-19 restrictions easing slightly starting May 1, Louisiana restaurants outside New Orleans can now offer outdoor seating and malls can offer curbside pickup.

Business at MSY Airport remains at a trickle on what would have been one of the businesses weekends of the year.

Various organizations and neighbors around Southeast Louisiana are doing their parts to help feed those in need in creative ways.

Death toll nears 2,000 with Saturday's update

The latest numbers in Louisiana's fight against the coronavirus continue to show a slow decline in the number of fresh cases reported. Saturday's latest numbers show more than 29,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday urged everybody to abide by his stay at home order, as the number of deaths from coronavirus continues to grow by dozens of patients every day.

As of Saturday, 1,950 people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

