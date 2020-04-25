NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

1,601 deaths

26,140 total cases

1,697 patients in hospitals

286 patients on ventilators

64 of 64 parishes reporting cases

14,927 presumed recoveries

Key Updates:

Governor John Bel Edwards and local leaders are imploring people to wear masks when out in public as the economy inches closer to reopening.

Coronavirus testing sites in the New Orleans area are back open after closing due to severe weather Thursday.

President Trump is expected to sign the latest major federal aid bill that has passed the Senate. It would give most of its $500 billion in aid to replenish the Small Business Association loan program that dried up last week.

57% of all Louisiana COVID-19 patients are presumed recovered, LDH says

For the first time since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health has been able to track and publicize the number of presumed recoveries from COVID-19 across the state.

Of the 26,140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, 14,927 are presumed to be recovered from the disease as of Tuesday, April 22, according to the new LDH data. That's about 57%.

By comparison, about 6% of cases in the state have ended in deaths.

There are now 1,601 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the state, according to the LDH, and another 59 losses that doctors believe are probable but not confirmed.

Taking those 1,660 deaths into account, there are about 9,600 COVID-19 cases presumed to be active in Louisiana right now.

It's long-awaited good news for citizens who have anxiously been following the progression of the virus in Louisiana and have questioned why media outlets were not publishing information about these recoveries.

Nationally, there are around 880,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and 89,982 recoveries, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. While there is a significant lag in U.S. recovery numbers, that would be the country at 10% recovered -- nearly six times less than in Louisiana.

Louisiana, a state with one of the highest coronavirus testing rates per capita, now joins Texas and Tennessee as the only state to report thousands of presumed recoveries from the virus.

The new data was part of the LDH's Friday daily coronavirus update, which also included 61 new deaths and 12 new patients in need of a ventilator in the hospital. While it's the first time in days that ventilator usage has increased, Friday also marked the first day in weeks was the amount of patients in the hospital dropped below 1,700.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

