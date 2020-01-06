Louisiana could enter Phase Two of reopening this week: What changes?

Gov. Edwards will host a press conference this afternoon and could make announce the beginning of Phase Two of reopening.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana could move into Phase Two of reopening as soon as this week, but what does that mean for you?

Louisiana's Stay at Home Order and Phase One of reopening the state have succeeded in slowing the spread of COVID-19 since new cases and deaths spiked in early April.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce whether Louisiana will enter Phase Two of reopening the state this week, possibly Monday during his 2:30 p.m. press conference.

According to guidelines laid out by the White House and the Center for Disease Control (CDC), here's what changes under Phase Two of reopening:

You should still practice social distancing. Under Phase Two, the CDC recommends still distancing yourself from other people and avoiding social gatherings of more than 50 people.

Vulnerable people (the elderly, people with underlying health conditions, people with compromised immune systems) should continue to shelter in place.

Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals are still not allowed.

Non-essential travel can resume.

Schools, day cares, camps and other "organized youth activities" can reopen.

Restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, sports venues and places of worship can reopen under "moderate" social distancing protocols.

Gyms can reopen under strict social distancing and sanitation protocols.

Elective surgical procedures can resume (already allowed in Louisiana under Phase One)

Bars can operate with diminished capacity where appropriate



Employers should still encourage employees to work from home when possible.