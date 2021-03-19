x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 400 as Louisiana near grim milestone

The drastic drop in hospitalizations comes as Louisiana further expands eligibility to the coronavirus vaccine.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of COVID-19 positive patients in hospitals across Louisiana dropped below 400 on Thursday, according to new figures published by the state’s health department.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 399 patients hospitalized with the disease - the lowest level since late March 2020, when the first wave of the virus was detected. Of those patients, 132 were in hospitals in southeast Louisiana.

The drastic drop in hospitalizations comes as Louisiana further expands eligibility to the coronavirus vaccine. Starting Monday, workers at grocery stores, bars, restaurants, and colleges, among others, will be eligible to receive the shots.

However, Louisiana is also nearing a grim milestone - 10,000 dead due to the virus. On Friday, the state reported 14 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total dead since the pandemic began to 9,988.

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Mar 15, 2021