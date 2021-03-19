COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 400 as Louisiana near grim milestone

The drastic drop in hospitalizations comes as Louisiana further expands eligibility to the coronavirus vaccine.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of COVID-19 positive patients in hospitals across Louisiana dropped below 400 on Thursday, according to new figures published by the state’s health department.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 399 patients hospitalized with the disease - the lowest level since late March 2020, when the first wave of the virus was detected. Of those patients, 132 were in hospitals in southeast Louisiana.

The drastic drop in hospitalizations comes as Louisiana further expands eligibility to the coronavirus vaccine. Starting Monday, workers at grocery stores, bars, restaurants, and colleges, among others, will be eligible to receive the shots.

However, Louisiana is also nearing a grim milestone - 10,000 dead due to the virus. On Friday, the state reported 14 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total dead since the pandemic began to 9,988.

