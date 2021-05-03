COVID-19 hospitalizations nearing all-time lows in Louisiana

If current trends hold, it's possible Louisiana could see its lowest level of hospitalizations in about 12 months soon.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is nearing its lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported that there were 538 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized across the state the day prior. That figure is nearing levels set in early October when hospitalizations previously dipped to their lowest levels since mid-March.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have significantly decreased in Louisiana after reaching record-setting peaks in the first week of January - 2,069 people were hospitalized on Jan. 7.

If current trends hold, it's possible that the state could report its lowest level of hospitalizations in about 12 months over the weekend or early next week. Since Feb. 1, Louisiana has only reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations twice. The last time that hospitalizations did increase in the state was Feb. 16.

The state health department reported an additional 30 deaths and 504 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. In total, 9,716 people have died and 433,045 cases have been reported in the state since March 2020.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.