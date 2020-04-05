NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

1,969 deaths

29,340 total cases

1,530 patients in hospitals

213 patients on ventilators

64 of 64 parishes reporting cases

17,303 presumed recoveries

176,160 tests performed

Key Updates:

Louisiana's legislative session is resuming after being paused for weeks. Coronavirus laws will dominate the agenda for both parties.

Experts say Louisiana's unemployment numbers are new the peak.

Riders on RTA buses and streetcars are now required to wear a facemask or covering.

Louisiana lawmakers resume session Monday amid virus fallout

Louisiana lawmakers are restarting their legislative session Monday in a state reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic.

They are grappling with new budget troubles, squabbling over what bills should take priority and feuding over whether they should return at all. Republicans want to resume the final four weeks of a session that began March 9 — the same day Louisiana had its first positive coronavirus test.

Democrats say it’s unsafe to bring hundreds of people into the Capitol. Nearly 2,000 Louisianans have died from the virus, including a House lawmaker.

Republican Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder are pledging intense cleaning and protective measures.

WWOZ DJ Jesse Hathorne dies after COVID-19 struggle

WWOZ DJ Jesse Hathrone died Saturday from COVID-19, the radio station's website said on Sunday.

The 71-year-old DJ was known by many names on air. Depending on which show he was hosting, Hathorne was the Midnight Creeper, the Creeper or Brother Jess.

He hosted "The Creeper's Blue's Parlor," which aired Thursdays from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. The Midnight Creeper also hosted the early Sunday morning show from midnight to 5 a.m., before becoming Brother Jess to hose the Sunday morning gospel show.

WWOZ said Hathorne began volunteering with WWOZ in the early 1990s, and he stayed with the station since.

City of New Orleans outlines what is needed to begin reopening

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and city officials have outlined measures they say it will take to gradually reopen the city of New Orleans to business.

Cantrell, who has been especially cautious as New Orleans became one of the top hotspots in the United States, says health and safety will be the top priorities as the city tries to reopen to more normal commerce.

New Orleans recently has seen a marked decline in the number of cases - and deaths - associated with COVID-19.

Saturday, Cantrell, along with Parish Presidents Cynthia Lee Sheng of Jefferson Parish, Guy McInnis of St. Bernard and Kirk Lepine of Plaquemines Parish sent out a joint letter supporting Governor Edwards’ decision to extend the Stay at Home Order until May 15, something that has met with some pushback from Republican leaders in the Louisiana Legislature and some business leaders.

Louisiana unemployment numbers will peak soon, expert says

The Department of Labor recently released another week of unemployment claims numbers, and the data shows more than 25 million unemployment claims across the nation.

WWLTV’s Paul Dudley spoke with Money Geek’s Doug Milnes, who is familiar with unemployment trends across America.

“In Louisiana, just about 22% of the workforce has filed for unemployment insurance in the last six weeks,” Milnes said. “Based on data from the Dept. of Labor, that's about 460,000 workers who have filed for unemployment.”

Money Geek's current forecast for peak unemployment in Louisiana is 29 percent and based on this last week of numbers it seems like Louisiana has reached the peak or is very near to reaching those levels, Milnes said.

Facemasks required to ride streetcars, buses: New Orleans officials

People who rely on public transportation learned facemasks are required when riding the bus or streetcar.

During a news conference Friday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the goal of the mask is to make sure people stay healthy.

"To protect them and our employees and other riders that may be on a streetcar or bus line," Cantrell said.

Many people who take the bus agree that it's important to wear a mask to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

"You never know who has it. You could have it. I could have it — you never know," Ed Scott who took the bus said.

Regional Transit Authority leaders said riders can also wear a scarf, bandana, or cloth mask to protect yourself.

New Orleans school leaders preparing for new normal when students return, what to do if they can't

New Orleans schools are looking ahead to what classes will look like when students can return and what to do in the Fall if they can’t.

Dr. Henderson Lewis, Superintendent of New Orleans Public Schools (NOLA-PS), joined Paul Dudley on the Eyewitness Morning News Sunday to talk about what the Fall could look like for students.

“When schools reopen it probably will not look like what we saw in previous school years,” Lewis said. “We’ve been working with our school leaders to prepare for a school year … How we will limit gatherings in schools, how we will reduce the number of students in a classroom at a time. How we will make sure that students are coming into schools, how we’re doing wellness checks and (checking) temperatures.”

As for when students may return, there is no official date yet, but Lewis said that students could return slightly earlier than usual to make up for time lost this current schools year.

'You're not alone': Northshore group plans run for Mental Health Awareness Month

With state and local measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, many people in South East Louisiana have been staying in isolation because of the pandemic.

That isolation may be more difficult for some than others. Social distancing and isolation may affect people with mental health issues more severely, and a Northshore group wants people to know.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Jason Paulin is working to make people in the New Orleans area more aware of that.

After losing eight friends to mental health issues, Paulin was inspired to host a 24-hour relay run, and his goal is to make people aware of mental health resources available to them.

"Isolation is probably one of the worst things we can do, and I know people are struggling," Paulin said. "You're not the only person struggling. We want to break the stigma. There's nothing wrong with asking for help. It's OK."

22-year-old hospitalized for coronavirus, mom staying connected through FaceTime

A 22-year-old Hammond woman is at North Oaks hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. The woman's mother says she's only been able to see her once since she entered the hospital.

Byronesha Jackson’s mother, Shirell Jackson, says the situation is improving now after weeks of fear.

"I just got an update last night about her situation," Shirell Jackson told WWL-TV's Paul Dudley Sunday morning. "It’s improved so much. She actually left the ICU of North Oaks last night and went to a private room setting..

Shirell says Byronesha is down from needing 100% oxygen to 10%, but still has a long road ahead of her.

Byronesha's health concerns began about two weeks ago, when she complained of a headache. As Shirell explains, she was tired, had body aches and felt fatigued.

