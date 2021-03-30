2:30 PM- Louisiana COVID-19 restrictions update from Gov. Edwards

Despite the good news in Louisiana, national health experts are cautioning people against becoming complacent. Edwards is expected to echo that sentiment.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to address the latest trends in Louisiana's struggle against the coronavirus Tuesday with his first press conference since vaccine eligibility opened to all residents 16 and older.

The governor is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

Edwards is expected to urge caution in the face of Louisiana's improving COVID-19 numbers. For weeks, Louisiana has seen a gradual decrease in hospitalizations and other metrics used to track the spread of the pandemic, while vaccination totals continue to rise in every region of the state.

According to data released by the Louisiana Department of Health Monday, more than 1.1 million Louisiana residents have received their first coronavirus vaccine dose. Most of the approved vaccines require two doses given weeks apart. More than 720,000 people have received both shots.

The numbers released Monday don't include any of the people vaccinated that day, when vaccinations opened to all adults and to teenagers 16 and older. Preliminary information on the rollout of vaccines to all adults is expected to appear in Thursday's updated.

But even before the full rollout, nearly 25% of Louisiana's 4.6 million residents have received some protection against the virus.

Despite the good news in Louisiana, national health experts are cautioning people against becoming complacent. Edwards is expected to echo that sentiment in his remarks Tuesday.

Because of the vaccination rollout across the U.S. -- Louisiana is one of more than a dozen states where all adults can are eligible to get a vaccine -- there has been a surge of activity with people returning to in-person events and shopping.

While establishments in New Orleans welcome the business, there are fears that the jump in person-to-person contacts could lead to another kind of surge: the fourth wave of COVID-19.

"If you haven't received your vaccine, please make your appointment," Edwards urged residents at his last coronavirus update. "Take the first vaccine available to you."

WWL-TV will carry Edwards' press conference live.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.