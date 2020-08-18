Louisiana's COVID-19 numbers improving, but it's up to students to keep them that way, Governor says

“Especially if you want this semester to play out the way we all want it to.”

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards had good news and warning today when he took to the podium.

While Louisiana’s coronavirus numbers are falling, Edwards said it will be up to students returning to the classroom and college campuses to keep it that way.

“We have to be especially vigilante right now and that all of these young people do their part. Especially those college aged individuals moving into dorms and apartments,” he said during a press conference Tuesday. “I know you missed your friends … You’re eager to see your friends and celebrate a new semester. However, I’m asking you to be very careful in how, when and where you choose to celebrate.”

The governor noted that while Louisiana’s new case numbers, hospitalizations and statewide positivity-rate for testing are all going down, we still have the fifth highest incident rate in the country.

“They’re seeing more and more evidence that community transmission is being driven in large part by backyard parties,” he said, referencing a call with the White House earlier that day.

The governor asked students to avoid large gatherings, make sure they maintain safe social distancing practices and always wear a mask when you’re with other people.

“Especially if you want this semester to play out the way we all want it to.”

Gov. Edwards was asked about LSU football and if fans would be allowed to tailgate and be in the stands during games. He said he did not know yet, but to expect that information this week.

