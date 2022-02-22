Three Louisiana child deaths linked to COVID-19 Omicron variant

The health department said all three deaths happened in the last week.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Three child deaths, including two children under five years old, have been linked to the COVID-19 Omicron surge, the Louisiana Department of Health announced Tuesday.

In total, 21 children under 18 years old have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In a statement announcing the latest three deaths, the LDH said two of the children were under 5 years old and the other was between five and 17 years old.

The health department said all three deaths happened in the last week.

“Every life lost is a tragedy. That we have lost 21 children in our state to COVID-19, many of them not yet eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, is unbearable," said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. "Our young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine rely on us to protect them.”

Kanter added that families should be careful and judge their risk tolerance to attend events, particularly during the Mardi Gras season.

The LDH said that nine pediatric deaths happened in the Delta variant’s surge through the state.