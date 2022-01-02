Louisiana COVID hospitalizations break 1,000 as cases continue to surge

As cases surge, testing supplies are becoming more and more limited.

NEW ORLEANS — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana broke 1,000 Sunday as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

The Louisiana Department of Health doesn't usually report COVID data on Sundays, but made an exception as cases and hospitalizations continued to rise.

In total, the LDH reported 15,358 new cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana out of 48,816 tests taken. Those numbers are from Friday and Saturday, which the LDH took off for the New Year's holiday and show an estimated 31% positivity rate in Louisiana.

In addition, 1,014 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Louisiana — a 252 person increase since Thursday. Officials say 76% of them are not up-to-day on their COVID vaccines.

If you have questions about the vaccines you can call our hotline: 855-453-0774. If you are looking for a test site near you, call 211 or visit https://t.co/gRij3AHtgB — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) January 2, 2022

In Jefferson Parish Sunday, the Alario Center reached maximum capacity for testing before noon, but is set to reopen on Monday at 8 a.m. for as long as supplies last.

The testing site at Johnny Bright will not open Monday due to supply chain issues, according to the parish. It is set to reopen on Tuesday.