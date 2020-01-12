Louisiana COVID hospitalizations spike again Tuesday

That's an increase of more than 200 over the last week and more than double the approximately 600 COVID-19 patients hospitalized a month ago.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana’s hospitals continues to grow.

That is intensifying worries that coronavirus cases from Thanksgiving holiday gatherings will balloon the number further and could overwhelm hospitals. Louisiana’s health department said 1,280 people in Louisiana were hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19.

That's an increase of more than 200 over the last week and more than double the approximately 600 COVID-19 patients hospitalized a month ago.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients remain below Louisiana’s peak of nearly 2,000 in April during the first of the state’s three coronavirus surges. But they have been steadily and sharply increasing since mid-October.