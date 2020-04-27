NEW ORLEANS — Monday, the governor is expected to announce whether that stay at home order will have to be extended or what a gradual reopening will look like in Louisiana.

The Stay at Home order expires Thursday, but what does that mean for us on the day after? We don't know just yet, since Governor John Bel Edwards said last week plans were still being worked out and he would have more details early this week.

"Whether that looks like phase one of reopening of the economy, which will be very, very gradual and slow because we don't want to go back to where we were, or whether it's a continuation because we don't yet meet that criteria, we don't quite know that yet, but we will get back to you by the first of next week," the governor said last Friday.

It depends on the latest numbers. Louisiana has hit a plateau in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Hospitalizations are down and vent usage is down as well," he said last Thursday.

If the trend continued over a two week period, the governor will likely announce next steps on Monday. He hasn't released guidelines yet, but he hinted some people may be required to wear face coverings.

"You are likely to see requirements if you want to run a business and have folks come in from the public in order to purchase goods and services from you, then your workers ought to be in a mask," Edwards said Thursday.

The White House issued guidelines that would reopen each states economy in three phases.

Phase one keeps social gatherings to 10 people, but allows restaurants, movie theaters, churches, and gyms to reopen with strict physical distancing protocols. Elective procedures can resume, which is something that's already been cleared to resume in Louisiana Monday.

Phase two allows gatherings up to 50 people. Schools can reopen. Bars can reopen with limited standing room occupancy.

Phase three allows everyone to return to work and visitors at hospitals and senior living facilities. You can read The White House's complete guidelines HERE.

Governor Edwards said he wont follow those recommendations exactly, but they will be close.

"We're still going through analysis we're putting together a plan," the governor said Thursday.

Meanwhile in New Orleans, the Stay at Home order expires May 16. That means even if the state begins reopening Friday, that won't change guidelines for the city yet.

The City of New Orleans outlined four steps they want to see before they begin reopening businesses. That includes sustained low cases, increased testing, sufficient capacity for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and a plan to isolate people who have tested positive or been exposed to someone who has.

