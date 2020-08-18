x
Louisiana emergency election plan scales back mail-in voting

The plan needs approval from Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers.
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s elections chief has proposed a scaled-back emergency plan for this fall’s elections that would modestly expand early voting amid the coronavirus outbreak, but still require most people to cast ballots in person.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin sent the proposal to the governor and lawmakers Monday. It recommends a more limited adjustment in voting rules for the Nov. 3 presidential election than the plan used for Louisiana’s summer elections. 

It offers no expansions of absentee balloting for people with conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19 or people isolating because of virus exposure. 

The plan needs approval from Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers.

