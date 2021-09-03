Adults with certain conditions can now get COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana

Starting immediately, Louisiana residents 16 years old and older with certain pre-existing health conditions will be eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a major expansion of the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Tuesday, exactly one year after the first case of the disease in the state was confirmed.

Louisiana residents 16 years old and older with certain pre-existing health conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Edwards said. The conditions listed put patients living with them at a higher risk of contracting or facing severe symptoms from the virus.

The updated eligibility means hundreds of thousands of residents can now get the vaccine starting immediately.

Those conditions are:

Asthma

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions

High blood pressure

Immunocompromised

immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant

liver disease

neurological conditions

overweight

Obesity

pulmonary fibrosis

severe obesity

Sickel cell disease

smoking

Thalassemia

Type 1 Diabetes mellitus

Type 2 Diabetes mellitus

Appointments are always required to receive the vaccine. Individuals with one or more of these conditions will need to complete a form from the vaccine provider certifying that they have the condition.

"it is extremely important that people be honest and that only the people who have these conditions or in this age range avail themselves of this vaccine," Edwards said.

For more information about where to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine, visit covidvaccine.la.gov.

Edwards said the move to expand the vaccine eligibility comes after vaccine providers said there was room to accommodate more residents. These new guidelines would greatly increase the pool of eligible people in the state, although exact numbers aren't available.

Edwards said that those 16 or 17 years old will only have access to the Pfizer vaccine because it is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for younger people.

