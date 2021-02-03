Gov. Edwards expected to loosen COVID restrictions; New Orleans will review changes

That was the message from a City Hall spokesman Tuesday morning, hours before the governor was expected to announce changes.

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to loosen some COVID-19 restrictions across the state, but the Cantrell administration will have to review any possible changes before implementing them in the city.

That was the message from a City Hall spokesman Tuesday morning, hours before the governor was expected to announce changes.

Edwards hinted last week that dropping COVID cases and rising vaccinations could lead to looser restrictions.

He is set to announce any changes during a 1 p.m. press conference.

Beau Tidwell, a spokesman for Mayor LaToya Cantrell, said City Hall was not yet aware of any possible changes at the state level.

The city has often had tighter restrictions than the rest of the state, leading to lower numbers.

Tidwell said City Hall will focus on local COVID numbers and vaccinations when making its decisions.

“We’ve had to make decisions based on what the data is here,” Tidwell said. “In some instances, that’s meant either more caution or a slightly different level of restriction.

”New Orleans last week did loosen some restrictions on gathering sizes allowed indoors and outdoors.