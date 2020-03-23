BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Revenue is extending the deadline to file state income taxes due to the ongoing coronavirus public health emergency.

The new deadline to file individual, corporation, fiduciary and partnership income tax returns and payments is now set for July 15.

The move to extend Louisiana's state income tax deadline comes after the U.S. Treasury Department moved the federal income tax deadline from April 15 to July 15.

“We recognize that the coronavirus pandemic has caused significant disruptions in the lives of Louisiana citizens,” Secretary of Revenue Kimberly Lewis Robinson said. “We believe providing more time to file and pay their taxes can help to ease the stress they might be feeling during this public health emergency.”

The LDR has suspended in-person customer service due to the statewide stay-at-home order, and taxpayers are encouraged to use the online customer service options.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.