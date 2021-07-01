Louisiana food stamps benefits increase by 15% until June

The increase is due to the federal appropriations bill signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana residents who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, commonly known as food stamps, will see a temporary 15% increase in benefits starting Friday.

The Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services says the increase is due to the federal appropriations bill signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27.

The bill included a provision increasing SNAP maximum allotments by roughly 15% through June 2021 in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That roughly translates to a $30 increase for a 1 person household or a $122 increase for a household of five.

The DCFS said that more people may be eligible for SNAP benefits because the new stimulus bill excludes the $300 federal pandemic employment benefits from being considered as income when determining eligibility.

Income from any stimulus checks and expanded eligibility for college students were also included in the stimulus bill.

For more information about SNAP benefits changes, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/page/snap-updates. Information about applying for SNAP can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/snap.

