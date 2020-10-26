Governor Edwards sues over petition to remove his emergency order

Edwards' administration continues to enforce the rules and argues the law used by GOP lawmakers to revoke his emergency orders is unconstitutional.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has filed a lawsuit challenging House Republicans’ efforts to rescind Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate, business restrictions and other limits the Democratic governor enacted to combat the coronavirus.

The lawsuit filed Monday keeps the rules in a sort of legal limbo. House Republicans say they have nullified the entire public health emergency and the rules Edwards enacted.

"That petition is reckless. It's dangerous. It's irresponsible and I will also say unconstitutional," said Edwards in a Monday press conference. "Simply put, the Louisiana Constitution doesn't allow for one chamber of the legislature to overturn a public health emergency declaration issued by the governor."