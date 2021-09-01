Louisiana governor extends mask mandate until Sept. 29

The new mask mandate now extends until Sept. 29.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards formally renewed the state's public health emergency, including the statewide indoor mask mandate on Wednesday.

The new mask mandate now extends until Sept. 29. The order previously expired on Sept. 1. Edwards will mention the extension at his 2:30 p.m. news conference regarding cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ida.

The mask mandate applies to anyone age 5 and older who enters a business, school, church, or other inside location.

Louisiana hospitals in Hurricane Ida's path have been forced to evacuate dozens of patients after the storm tore away parts of their roofs, sent water leaking inside, and left facilities relying on generator power.

As he said he would last week, @LouisianaGov has renewed the state's public health emergency order for COVID-19, including the statewide mask mandate.



Louisiana's statewide mask mandate now extends to September 29.



Link: https://t.co/nfYLa11k0L — Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) September 1, 2021

Gov. John Bel Edwards said members of the U.S. Coast Guard evacuated seven patients Monday morning from a hospital in Lafourche Parish that had a big chunk of its roof ripped away. Meanwhile, Louisiana's largest hospital network said it was evacuating about 165 patients from three hospitals in the hard-hit bayou area south of New Orleans.

Ochsner Health CEO Warner Thomas said roughly a dozen of its other hospitals in the storm's path remained open on generator power, including in New Orleans.

Ida struck as hospitals and their intensive care units were filled with patients from the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, a wave fueled by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates across Louisiana.

An estimated 2,400 coronavirus patients were in Louisiana hospitals when the hurricane hit, Edwards said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.