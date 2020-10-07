Louisiana governor, lawmakers oppose canceling school sports

Fields on Monday wrote to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, asking them to bench teams, at least for the fall.



“I do not believe that conditioning activities can be conducted safely, much less drills, practice, and games,” Fields wrote. “There is simply too much close proximity involved to safely conduct these activities.”



“It is our responsibility to ensure that the health and safety of our children is placed above any athletic endeavor at any time or place,” Fields continued.



Late Tuesday afternoon, BESE responded, saying it doesn’t have the authority to call off sports for public schools. In a statement, the board says that decision is up to local school leaders and the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.