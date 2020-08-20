Louisiana governor urges students amid virus: Be 'vigilant'

The average number of new confirmed cases per day has fallen by more than 50% over the past 14 days.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging Louisiana's college students to take precautions against the coronavirus outbreak as they return to campus.

He's worried the schools could undercut recent progress Louisiana has made in battling the pandemic.

The average number of new confirmed cases per day has fallen by more than 50% over the past 14 days.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also has significantly declined. But elementary and secondary schools started opening this month, and move-in days have begun at Louisiana’s universities.

That's raising fears of a new spike in COVID-19 just as the state is making strides to contain its second surge of the disease.

