Louisiana hospitals battling overwhelming number of COVID patients, staffing shortages

To make matters worse, children are being severely impacted.

There are more than 2,100 people in Louisiana hospitals battling COVID-19, breaking the state's record set back in January during the third surge of the virus.

At Lakeview Regional Medical Center, the hospital now has more COVID patients than at any other point in the pandemic and it’s taking a toll.

“The more COVID patients come in and we can’t get them up to the floor then the ER backs up so people are experiencing some longer waits, “ said Dr. Jacques l. Guillot with Lakeview Regional Medical Center. “We had people holding this morning in the emergency room. There wasn’t a room to go up to.”

Lakeview Regional Medical Center isn’t the only hospital in the area seeing a surge. On Monday, there were 248 COVID patients at hospitals on the Northshore. Ochsner reported to WWLTV’s Paul Dudley Tuesday they have more than 800 patients hospitalized across their system: 288 in the greater New Orleans area, 170 on the Northshore and in Hancock County, 122 in Lafayette, 92 in the Bayou area, 75 in Baton Rouge and 54 in north Louisiana.

But it isn’t just the number of COVID patients coming in that’s causing a problem. Gov. John Bel Edwards says dozens of hospitals across Louisiana are facing a staffing shortage.

“I will tell you that more than 40 hospitals in our state over the last few days have requested some staffing assistance and the most we will be able to deliver will be some assistance to just a handful of those,” Edwards said during a news conference Monday.

To make matters worse, children are being severely impacted. At Children’s Hospital New Orleans, there’s been as many as 20 patients hospitalized in a single day.

“We’ve seen an increase of children with COVID-19 disease that is unlike any other time in the pandemic,” said Dr. Leron Finger, the chief quality officer for Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Large numbers of kids who are testing positive and a higher number of patients have required hospitalizations than any of the other three previous surges we’ve seen.”

The latest record breaking surge is being driven by the delta variant, coupled with the state’s low vaccination rate of just 37 percent. Medical leaders seem to all agree on the best way out of this seemingly never ending pandemic.