Coronavirus

Louisiana increasing food aid for families because of virus

The extra aid will be loaded onto the debit-style cards that food stamp recipients have on Aug. 21.
Credit: AP
Recipients put food in their vehicle at the Giving Hope Food Pantry during a food giveaway, which was organized by City Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen, in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The effort is to assist people who have lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is boosting food stamp assistance for some households for a sixth month because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The state Department of Children and Family Services says people receiving food aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program who don’t receive the maximum amount for their household size will be moved to that highest amount in August. 

That means a one-person household will receive $194 for the month, while a family of four will get $646. 

