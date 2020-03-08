Louisiana increasing food aid for families because of virus

The extra aid will be loaded onto the debit-style cards that food stamp recipients have on Aug. 21.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is boosting food stamp assistance for some households for a sixth month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Children and Family Services says people receiving food aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program who don’t receive the maximum amount for their household size will be moved to that highest amount in August.

The extra aid will be loaded onto the debit-style cards that food stamp recipients have on Aug. 21.

That means a one-person household will receive $194 for the month, while a family of four will get $646.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.