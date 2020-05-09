Louisiana inmate work program suspended amid virus cases

State data shows that nearly 400 inmates at Dixon currently have the coronavirus.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Corrections has suspended a work program that places inmates in the state Capitol building after two inmates tested positive for the coronavirus amid a surge in cases at the prison where they are incarcerated.

An agency spokesman says the Dixon Correctional Institute inmates began showing symptoms of COVID-19 on Monday and tested positive for the virus Tuesday.

They're in medical isolation. The inmates are part of a crew of workers bused 30 miles from Jackson to Baton Rouge to clean, cook and perform landscaping in the Capitol and other state buildings.

State data shows that nearly 400 inmates at Dixon currently have the coronavirus.

