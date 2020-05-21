x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

coronavirus

Louisiana lawmaker scraps proposal to cut unemployment aid

The bill would keep unemployment money from exceeding the money people earned in their previous jobs.
Credit: AP
In this Friday, May 8, 2020, photo, after nearly two months of the stay-at-home coronavirus pandemic mandate, Bourbon Street in the New Orleans French Quarter is completely empty. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana lawmaker has shelved his effort to cut state unemployment aid during the coronavirus outbreak after learning the proposal would keep the state from receiving federal assistance. 

Republican Rep. Gerald "Beau" Beaullieu was trying to keep unemployment aid for Louisiana residents who are out of work from exceeding the money they earned in their previous jobs.

Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie told a House committee Wednesday the proposal would run afoul of federal virus aid requirements. 

She said that would make Louisiana's 450,000 unemployed workers ineligible to receive the $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit available through July. 

Beaullieu pulled his bill from consideration after hearing the testimony.

RELATED: For first time since March 28, La. COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 1,000

RELATED: President Trump says he'll finish hydroxychloroquine treatment 'in a day or two'

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |May 01, 2020