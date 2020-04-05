Should Louisiana move quicker or take a more cautious approach to reopening the state amid the pandemic? That question took center stage as Louisiana’s legislative session began Monday.

When the Louisiana House of Representatives convened Monday morning, the House Speaker did not wear a protective mask while staffers around him did. New Orleans Democratic Representative Mandie Landry posted some pictures of several unmasked members. She says most of her colleagues without mask are Republicans.

“Wearing a mask is such a simple thing that protects other people that they could’ve done it, but they just refuse to do it,” said Representative Landry.

Some Republicans, like House Speaker pro-temp, Tanner Magee from Houma, did wear a mask. He strongly urged everyone to do the same.

“However, there is no rule in place for the house rules stating you must wear a mask,” said Representative Tanner.

About 25 members didn’t show up for the first day of the legislative session. Landry says she was worried about the health risks but decided to attend.

“I’m really nervous about it. I’m definitely not going to see my mother and certain people I know with health conditions for a few weeks until the incubation period has passed,” said Landry.

“Personally, I think it’s irresponsible for legislators to come in without masks and gloves. It sends all the wrong messages,” said political analyst Clancy DuBos.

The mask issue may be part of a larger political divide. Protests against the Stay at Home orders have taken place in Louisiana and other states. A group of conservative legislators is pushing to reopen Louisiana as soon as possible. Representative Magee says that should happen, but exactly how to do that is more complicated.

“We’re in uncharted water in how you do that, we need to follow the CDC guidelines, but at the same time, we’re seeing some areas of the state that are having great numbers and seeing great success. We need to start tapping our toes in that water a little bit,” said Tanner.

On the day President Trump highlighted Louisiana’s efforts to fight COVID-19, a group of Republicans announced it wanted to revoke some of the governor’s emergency orders. DuBos says that’s something many prominent Republicans oppose.

“Even Steve Scalise said that would be a mistake. That would cut off all the SBA loans and the federal aid. It could literally just screw up everything that Louisiana has accomplished,” DuBos said.

There are differences at the parish levels. In the more conservative Jefferson Parish, they’re moving ahead with a phased reopening. In New Orleans, the city is taking a slower approach. Whatever route is taken DuBos says practicality and not politics must drive those decisions.

There won’t be much time for the legislature to accomplish its agenda. The session must end by June 1. A good portion of the session time was lost when the pandemic hit Louisiana.

