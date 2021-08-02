Louisiana on pace to set record COVID-19 hospitalizations this week

On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards stopped short of ordering a new mask mandate, but held out the possibility that he would do so on Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards could issue a new statewide mask mandate on Monday amid an “accelerating” rate of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

On Friday, Edwards stopped short of ordering a new mask mandate but held out the possibility that he would do so on Monday.

“This is something that I am seriously considering,” Edwards said.

The governor scheduled another COVID-19 update for 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The news conference will be live-streamed on WWLTV.com and on the WWL-TV Facebook Page and YouTube channel. Edwards will be joined by hospital leaders from across the state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana skyrocketed last month. There were 1,456 more people in the hospital on July 30 than at the start of July. On the Northshore, there were more patients hospitalized on Thursday than at any other point in the pandemic.

Edwards and Louisiana’s top health officers say vaccinations and masks are both needed to slow the fourth surge of the virus. COVID-19 hospitalizations are on pace to set a record in the state this week.

The Louisiana Department of Health will publish the latest COVID-19 figures, including new cases, deaths, and hospitalizations from the weekend, at noon.

In Louisiana since July 1:



• 251 people have died due to #COVID19



• On average, Louisiana saw about 6 deaths per day. Now, it’s about 14 deaths per day.



• There are 1,456 more COVID-19 patients in hospitals



• 11% of all cases since March 2020 were reported in July 2021 — Kevin Dupuy WWL-TV (@TheWebKevin) July 30, 2021

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell brought back an indoor mask mandate for the city on Friday and is requiring city employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

