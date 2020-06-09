x
Louisiana mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Craft told the newspaper he began having a cough Wednesday and started to feel mild aches and a low-grade fever the next day.
Credit: AP
Registered medical assistant Lauiesha Plummer administers a nasal COVID-19 test to a patient at a drive-thru testing site Thursday, April 16, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

VIDALIA, La. — The mayor of a Louisiana city has tested positive for COVID-19. The Natchez Democrat reports Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft confirmed the diagnosis on Thursday in a post on Facebook. 

He says he called in sick and decided to get tested. He says he's been under quarantine and started contacting everyone he may have come in contact with as a result. 

