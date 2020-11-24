What are Louisiana's new COVID-19 restrictions?

Face masks and social distancing are still mandatory, but capacity has been lowered for some events.

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards is toughening restrictions on businesses and gatherings as Louisiana sees a third spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Edwards announced that the state will move back into a "modified Phase 2", decreasing customers allowed at restaurants, gyms, salons, casinos, malls, and other nonessential businesses from 75% of their occupancy rate to 50%. Crowds at churches will be capped at 75% of their capacity.

Most bars will be limited to takeout, delivery, and outside seating because the new restrictions require parishes to have low percentages of coronavirus tests returning positive to allow indoor drinking at bars. High school football game crowd sizes will shrink to 25%.

Mask wearing and social distancing will still be required. The new rules take effect Wednesday and expire on Dec. 23.

Here are the changes coming to Louisiana for the next four weeks:

Sporting events are limited to 25% capacity

are limited to 25% capacity Gyms and fitness center limited to 50% capacity

limited to 50% capacity Restaurants, coffee shops, cafes limited to 50% capacity

limited to 50% capacity Casinos and video poker are limited to 50% capacity

are limited to 50% capacity Non-essential retail is limited to 50% capacity

is limited to 50% capacity Churches and places of worship limited to 75% capacity

and places of worship limited to 75% capacity Indoor gatherings limited to 25% occupancy or up to 75 people

limited to 25% occupancy or up to 75 people Outdoor gatherings limited to 25% occupancy or up to 150 people

limited to 25% occupancy or up to 150 people Bars can be open to on-premises inside consumption for parishes under 5% positivity. Bars with positivity OVER 5% can do outdoor consumption. Still capped at 25% capacity.

