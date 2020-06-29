Louisiana National Guard planning Northshore hospital flyover Wednesday

Weather permitting, eight UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will start about 11 a.m. Wednesday — four in Slidell and four in Alexandria.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana National Guard plans a helicopter hospital flyover in five cities on Wednesday to honor first responders and healthcare workers.

They’ll be in the Hammond area at about 11:10 a.m., the Lafayette and Monroe areas about noon, the Lake Charles area at about 1:40 p.m. and the Shreveport area at 2:30 p.m.

The helicopters are scheduled to pass over Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, St. Tammany Parish Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, Lafayette General Medical Center, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital , Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe and Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

Information on flight details plus a flight map will be released prior to the flyovers.

The display comes about two months after separate flyovers over the metro area by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force in early May.

As of Monday, June 29, there were more than 56,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Louisiana and more than 3,000 total coronavirus-related deaths.

The pandemic has forced healthcare workers and first responders onto the front lines to treat sick and dying patients, prompting the flyovers as a display to thank them for their efforts.

