x
Coronavirus

Louisiana nears 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations and record set in April

Louisiana’s hospitals were caring for more than 430 more COVID-19 patients than they were on Christmas Day.

NEW ORLEANS — The number of patients hospitalized across Louisiana with COVID-19 continues to sharply rise and is now approaching record levels previously set in April.

The Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported that there were 1,974 patients with the coronavirus disease at hospitals across the state - an increase of 83 from the day before.

Hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in less than two weeks. As of Tuesday, Louisiana’s hospitals were caring for more than 430 more COVID-19 patients than they were on Christmas Day.

The most patients ever hospitalized at once in the state was 1,991 set on April 12.

The state health department reported an additional 50 deaths and 4,454 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. In total, 7,635 people have died and there were 326,648 cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana since the outbreak was first detected in early March.

    

