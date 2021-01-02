Louisiana nears 9,000 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations ease

Unless COVID-19 deaths dramatically decline it is likely that the state will surpass 9,000 deaths linked to the virus by mid-week.

NEW ORLEANS — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana continued to decline on Monday, as the state reached levels set in early December.

The Louisiana Department of Health said Monday that 1,403 patients hospitalized across the state were positive for the coronavirus disease. Hospitalizations statewide have decreased since reaching a record of 2,069 on Jan. 8.

Louisiana also reported an additional 53 deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the total number of people killed due to the virus to 8,912. Unless COVID-19 deaths dramatically decline it is likely that the state will surpass 9,000 deaths linked to the virus by mid-week.

The LDH announced on Monday that 406 providers across the state have received limited doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 82 since last week.

Who Can get the COVID-19 Vaccine in Louisiana?

According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, here's who is eligible to get the vaccine as of late January.

Persons age 70 years or older in the community,

Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary, pharmacy),

Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff,

Urgent care clinic providers and staff,

Community care clinic providers and staff,

Behavioral health providers and staff,

Dialysis providers and recipients,

Home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies),

Dental providers and staff, and

Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools).

Patients must contact a participating location and make an appointment at the location. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Vaccinations are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment. LDH cannot make appointments for residents; only participating locations can.

