COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1K across Louisiana; 1,900 new cases as massive 34K tests processed

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, July 7 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:
- Cases: 68,263 (+1,936)
- Deaths: 3,211 (+23)
- Patients in hospitals: 1,025 (+61)
- Patients on ventilators: 109 (no change)
- Recoveries: 43,026 (reported on Mondays)
- Total tests performed: 847,598 (+33,953) (5.7% positive rate)
