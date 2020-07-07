x
Skip Navigation

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1K across Louisiana; 1,900 new cases as massive 34K tests processed

1,936 new coronavirus cases were reported by the state on Tuesday, one of the highest daily increases of the outbreak -- but it came out of nearly 34,000 tests.

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, July 7 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

  • Cases: 68,263 (+1,936)
  • Deaths: 3,211 (+23)
  • Patients in hospitals: 1,025 (+61)
  • Patients on ventilators: 109 (no change)
  • Recoveries: 43,026 (reported on Mondays)
  • Total tests performed: 847,598 (+33,953) (5.7% positive rate)

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Louisiana Coronavirus Outbreak Map

Coronavirus Latest:

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Louisiana casinos to lay off nearly 1,150 workers in August

R-naught: What it means and why it's important

Which masks are most effective at protecting the wearer, stopping the spread

New Orleans COVID-19 testing sites struggling to keep up with demand

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jun 29, 2020